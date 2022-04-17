Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the March 15th total of 8,590,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.43. 1,030,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,472. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $53.47 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.30%.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $803,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International (Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

