Reviewing Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tanzanian Gold N/A N/A -$4.00 million ($0.03) -10.33 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 19.24 $754.89 million $1.68 30.53

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Tanzanian Gold. Tanzanian Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tanzanian Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tanzanian Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 5 0 2.83

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $53.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.11%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Tanzanian Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Tanzanian Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tanzanian Gold N/A -16.55% -13.75% Wheaton Precious Metals 62.82% 9.86% 9.77%

Risk and Volatility

Tanzanian Gold has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Tanzanian Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Tanzanian Gold on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019. Tanzanian Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

