Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Director Sells $2,606,752.50 in Stock

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 109,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,606,752.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $501.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.89. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.56.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.38 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently -24.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

