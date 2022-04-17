Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,973 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Capital World Investors raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,789,595 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $320,040,000 after buying an additional 857,970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

RIO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.87. 2,643,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,012. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

