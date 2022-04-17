Rise 1-Day Volume Tops $119.00 (RISE)

Rise (RISE) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $550,808.80 and $119.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise (RISE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000394 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 196,452,668 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars.

