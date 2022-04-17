Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.18% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $35,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.58. 2,276,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.45 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

