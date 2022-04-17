Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the March 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $8.66. 824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROYMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.23) to GBX 702 ($9.15) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 560 ($7.30) to GBX 540 ($7.04) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Mail presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.50.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

