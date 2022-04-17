Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 246,800 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the March 15th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $271,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 317,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,115,288 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWAY. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,139,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,194,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,487,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,441,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWAY opened at $14.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%. On average, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

