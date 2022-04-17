Sage Rhino Capital LLC Has $288,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBS. Barclays raised UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

UBS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 4,189,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

