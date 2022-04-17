Sage Rhino Capital LLC Invests $205,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.49. 342,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,249. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.59) to GBX 1,105 ($14.40) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

