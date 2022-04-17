Sage Rhino Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

MFG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 1,134,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,592. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

