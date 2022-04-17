SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG opened at $18.75 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

