Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Increased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 278,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,348 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 340,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 77,683 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Finally, Flower City Capital acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,084,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,968. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $33.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

