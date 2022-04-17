Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 167,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SCHM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. 361,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,652. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.