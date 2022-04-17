Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 167,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 120,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. 361,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,652. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73.

