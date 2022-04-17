Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,108 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 3.58% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $33,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 36,756 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWM traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 297,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,939. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $828.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $50.63.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $390.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWM. TheStreet lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

