Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $91.00 price objective on the insurance provider's stock.

According to Zacks, “Selective Insurance is poised to witness top-line growth backed by sustained premium growth across its segments. Premiums have benefited from compelling portfolio, high retention ratio, pure renewal price increase and new business growth. Net investment income should benefit from alternative investments in other investments portfolio. It estimates investment income of $200 million from alternative investments in 2022. Geographic expansion plays a vital role in growth. It boasts solid capital position supporting effective capital deployment that enhances shareholder value. Shares of Selective Insurance have undeperformed the industry in the past year. However, its exposure to cat loss induces earnings volatility. For 2022 it estimates combined ratio, excluding catastrophe losses, of 91%. Escalating expenses put pressure on operating margin expansion.”

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of SIGI opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $73.21 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $867.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

