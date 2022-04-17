Shiba Inu Tops 1-Day Volume of $329.35 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $14.25 billion and $329.35 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shiba Inu has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.09 or 0.07571486 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,466.15 or 0.99993389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00052005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00043648 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win . Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

