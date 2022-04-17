Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SHECY traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 165,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,981. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.11. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $48.91.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 14.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHECY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. It offers PVC for use in PVC pipes, plastic greenhouses, electric wire coating materials, PVC-framed windows, and siding materials; caustic soda for use in alumina, paper and pulp, cathode materials, and super-absorbent polymers; and sodium hypochlorite.

