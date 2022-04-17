Short Interest in CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) Declines By 38.4%

CompX International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 38.4% from the March 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CompX International stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331. CompX International has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

