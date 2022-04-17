Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Increases By 91.5%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DUFRY opened at $4.22 on Friday. Dufry has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dufry from CHF 55 to CHF 50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dufry from CHF 48 to CHF 46 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

