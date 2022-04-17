Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Declines By 48.6%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the March 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Educational Development by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Educational Development by 575.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock remained flat at $$7.40 during trading on Friday. 1,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $64.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Educational Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

