Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Increases By 58.0%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the March 15th total of 79,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FAT Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded FAT Brands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 38.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FAT Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FAT traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.06. 34,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,648. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.41%.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of December 26, 2021, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as operated 129 directly owned restaurants and 2,240 franchised locations.

