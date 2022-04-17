Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Drops By 26.3%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the March 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 18.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,395 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 393.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,055 shares during the period.

Shares of GGN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 462,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,411. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

