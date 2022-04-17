Short Interest in Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Grows By 52.2%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVRA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levere in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levere alerts:

NASDAQ LVRA remained flat at $$9.80 on Friday. 79 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,830. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Levere has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.