Short Interest in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Decreases By 32.9%

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 332,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NYSE NMM traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,681. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $650.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

