Short Interest in SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Decreases By 40.0%

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY remained flat at $$42.61 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. SEEK has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $52.11.

Get SEEK alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

About SEEK (Get Rating)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.