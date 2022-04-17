Short Interest in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Drops By 34.7%

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. 2,239,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $115,239,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have commented on TTE shares. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.
TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
