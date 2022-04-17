Short Interest in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Drops By 34.7%

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TTE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.90. 2,239,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,061. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $132.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $60.03.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.21%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $115,239,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TTE shares. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.04) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.13) to €56.00 ($60.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

