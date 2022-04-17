Short Interest in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Drops By 39.2%

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE HIO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,993. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 114,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,384 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 34,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

