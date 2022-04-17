Showcase (SHO) Trading Down 28.3% Over Last Week

Showcase (SHO) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $50,108.25 and approximately $9,818.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.78 or 0.07487470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,801.01 or 0.99976966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

