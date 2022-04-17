Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. BNP Paribas currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Siemens Energy from €25.00 ($27.17) to €24.00 ($26.09) in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.61) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Siemens Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Siemens Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of SMEGF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $35.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

