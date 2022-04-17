Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF) Short Interest Update

Smoore International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SMORF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,406,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the March 15th total of 2,454,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 439.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMORF remained flat at $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Smoore International has a fifty-two week low of 2.10 and a fifty-two week high of 5.25.

Smoore International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of vaping technology solutions. It researches, designs, and manufactures closed system vaping devices and vaping components for tobacco companies and independent vaping companies. The company also offers open system vaping devices for retail clients under the Vaporesso and FEELM brands.

