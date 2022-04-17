Smoothy Achieves Market Capitalization of $138,011.24 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $138,011.24 and $324,506.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smoothy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.13 or 0.07490801 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,738.20 or 0.99952276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049748 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.