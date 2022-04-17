Solrise Finance (SLRS) Price Reaches $0.14

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 17th. In the last week, Solrise Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $462,512.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044869 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.29 or 0.07599520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,992.48 or 1.00097020 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00049813 BTC.

Solrise Finance Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 999,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,916,970 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Solrise Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.