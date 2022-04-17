SparkPoint Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $9.96 million and approximately $498,915.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,444,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,455,449,090 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

SparkPoint Coin Trading

