Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.99

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.99 ($0.78) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78). Staffline Group shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.77), with a volume of 58,033 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £97.47 million and a P/E ratio of 58.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 54.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Spain sold 10,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £5,815.66 ($7,578.39). Also, insider Richard Thomson acquired 7,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £4,990.70 ($6,503.39). In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,865 shares of company stock worth $6,752,033.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.