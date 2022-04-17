Standard Protocol (STND) 24-Hour Volume Hits $238,272.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $2.32 million and $238,272.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00046061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.75 or 0.07500552 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,301.45 or 0.99969675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

