Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Up 39.1% in March

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,219,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,091. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

