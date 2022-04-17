StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after acquiring an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $9.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.81. 5,337,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,579. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.36 and a 200 day moving average of $206.61.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

