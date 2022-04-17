StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $250.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

