StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 1,031 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,717 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after acquiring an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,600,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $552,057,000 after acquiring an additional 387,447 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $449,857,000 after acquiring an additional 696,459 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $195.19. 4,275,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.