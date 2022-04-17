StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys 4,905 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 467.4% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.05. 1,629,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,847. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.45.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

