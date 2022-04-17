StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,164,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.43. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.