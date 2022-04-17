StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 148.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.12. 17,240,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,860,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $300.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.92.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

