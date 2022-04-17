StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,234 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.33.

NYSE V traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,191,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,967. The firm has a market cap of $407.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

