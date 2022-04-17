StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 187,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,067. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.48 and a 12 month high of $306.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.48.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.