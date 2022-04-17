StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 187,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,067. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $237.48 and a 12 month high of $306.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $265.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.48.

