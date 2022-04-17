Streamr Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Streamr has a total market cap of $58.23 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Streamr coin can currently be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Streamr

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

