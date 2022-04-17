Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.72

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72 and traded as high as C$0.77. Talon Metals shares last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 1,336,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$563.13 million and a P/E ratio of -83.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 15.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.66.

In other Talon Metals news, Director John David Kaplan sold 98,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.66, for a total transaction of C$64,707.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 911,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$601,749.06.

About Talon Metals (TSE:TLO)

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

