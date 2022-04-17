TBH Global Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,807,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $762,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 15,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $304.52. 4,569,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.62 and its 200 day moving average is $359.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $448.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

