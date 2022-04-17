TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $307,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.95.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ COIN traded down $7.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,077,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.82 and a fifty-two week high of $368.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.34. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.22.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.