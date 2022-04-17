TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TTGT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.57.

TechTarget stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,416,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

